•Says APC ‘ll Continue To Occupy A Prime Place In Ondo Political Landscape For Long

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Saturday, performed the foundation stone laying of the new Party State Secretariat Complex of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Governor Akeredolu performed the foundation stone laying alongside the honorable Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, Deputy Governor-Elect, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, his deputy, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye, Bar Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR and other APC members in the hallowed chamber and acting chairman of the party in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Other party leaders at the ceremony included; former deputy Governor, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, his successor in office, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, former APC chairman, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, Ambassador Iji, former speaker of house of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kenneth Olawale, members of the state executive council and several others.

Governor Akeredolu who said the plan to build a befitting state party headquarters had been in offing, noted that the unfortunate incident that led to the destruction of the APC state secretariat by suspected hoodlums during the #ENDSARS protest, has hastened the need for the construction.

The Governor stressed that building the party secretariat will further strengthen the party and show doubting thomases that the APC has come to state in the state as an established political party.

He stated that the party will continue to occupy a prime place in the political landscape of the State for a long time to come due to the stellar performance of the APC led administration in the state in the last four years, in spite of daunting challenges and paucity of funds occasioned by the prevailing global economic realities.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said:”We are only beginning with the State Headquarters. Be sure that on completion of this project, erecting such edifice across the 18 Local Government Areas in the State will follow.

“As the largest and the ruling party in the State, it behoves us to have a secretariat befitting of that status. You will recall that our party has been operating from rented apartments since its inception.

“I am sure that by the time the secretariat complex is built, it will be the pride of all party faithful. It is our hope that before the end of the year, we shall celebrate the completion of this project.

“Let me enjoin all our party members, especially those occupying positions of responsibility at all levels of government – Federal, State and Local Governments to see this project as a collaborative effort and contribute financial and material resources towards its early completion.

“I wish to stress that this is not Ondo State Government project, rather it is purely APC affairs. This is neither about Akeredolu nor is it about Adetimehin, it is about our party.

“As good party men and women, it is our responsibility to lay a solid foundation for our party to blossom in Ondo State. We can never be deterred by the anti-social behaviours or the opposition of a few. It is our determination to continue to forge ahead as a formidable party.

In his welcome address, the acting chairman of the party, Engr. Adetimehin appreciated Governor Akeredolu for his unparalleled performance which he said earned the APC victory in the last October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Describing the Governor as a leader who serves with integrity, the Engr. Adetimehin thanked Governor Akeredolu for making the noble dream of building a new party secretariat a reality during his tenure as the chairman of the party.

The chairman of the building committee, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim assured that the project will be completed on time to schedule and budget.