



The director general technical aid corps (TAC), Dr Pius Olakunle Osunyikanmi has said that the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has laid the foundation of prosperity in Ondo State.

Dr Osunyikanmi stated this in his Christmas message to the good people of Ondo state.

Dr Osunyikanmi while congratulating public servants, religious leaders, traditional leaders and all citizens of Ondo for witnessing another end of the year said it can only take the grace of God.

The DG who is also a former Commissioner for Education in Ondo state, commended the leadership style of the governor as he described him as a strong defender of his people.

“Governor Akeredolu is a courageous leader, Since he assumed office Ondo state has since taken its rightful position as a leading light amongst the southwest state’s. While citing the proposed “Port Ondo” as the best thing that will happen to Ondo state.

“With the proposed port Ondo it means that mr governor has set the the foundation of prosperity in the sunshine state.”

Dr Osunyikanmi prayed that Ondo state shall continue to witness massive development while urging all sons and daughters of Ondo state to continue to support the present administration.

The Ile-Oluji born politician and philanthropist used the medium to wish all residents of Ondo state merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.