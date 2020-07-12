Members and leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Ijare Zone in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State today, Saturday, July 11, 2020, met and agreed to support Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in the July 20, 2020 primary election in the state

The APC stakeholders, in the their unanimous decision, said nothing on earth or underneath would debar them from supporting Arakunrin Akeredolu in the July 20 shadow poll.

According to them, Arakunrin Akeredolu is the man divinely chosen by God to take Ondo State to the higher level.

Like they trooped out in their thousands to vote for Arakunrin Akeredolu in 2016 general election, the APC leaders and members in Ijare Zone vowed to support Akeredolu for his re-election bid.

They all reiterated that Arakunrin Akeredolu is a tested and trusted leader whose major concern is to effectively serve the people of Ondo State with the best of his ability.