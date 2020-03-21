Akeredolu inspects ongoing construction of Uso bridge

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Friday inspected the ongoing construction of a bridge in Uso, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The 10-meter span bridge, which has been abandoned for several years by previous administrations, is being constructed by the Akeredolu administration through the direct labor of the state ministry of works and infrastructure.

The jubilant people of the community trooped out enmass to welcome the governor to Uso and appreciated him for the bridge.

The Oloba of Uso, Oba Ademola Adebiyi Olanipekun said the bridge has been something the community had begged successive administrations to construct, adding that the ongoing constriction of the same bridge by the Akeredolu administration is an attestation of the love the governor has for Uso in particular and the people of the state in general.

The monarch said: ”It’s not only this bridge, all the entrance roads to Uso are undergoing construction. There are some roads that have been done before without drainage, but the roads and drainage the Akeredolu administration is constructing are unprecedented. It’s amazing that you are doing this bridge from the natural soil ground level up”

Responding, Governor Akeredolu said the Uso bridge project is very important to his administration.

The governor said he purposely visited the town to see the work done by the direct labor of the state ministry of works, who he said had done similar work at the Ikun bridge in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of the state.