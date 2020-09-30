Wife of Ondo state governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, said the Akeredolu- led administration has raised the status of women in the state.

She made this assertion during the Market Community Entry programme organized for market women at Okitipupa Local Government Secretariat.

Mrs. Anyanwu-Akeredolu said, “Women are very important to me and to the government of Akeredolu. And I can tell you confidently that this government has raised the status of women in the state.”

“As market women, you are very critical to the economy of the state. You contribute so much in the economy, and that is why we are doing this. I can assure you that this registration will solve the challenges usually associated with accessing loans.”

Speaking on behalf of the market women, the Iyaloja of Okitipupa local government, Chief (Mrs.) Calister Arikawe, appreciated the wife of the governor for all the support she is giving the women. She promised that women in the state will continue to give support to the government of Arakunrin Akeredolu.

Story credit: Debo Akinbami