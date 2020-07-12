….. As he survives a ghastly road accident

Former commissioner for regional Integration in Osun State and Director – General of Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation in the 2016 governorship election, Hon. Bola Ilori has described Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as a politician who doesn’t play politics of bitterness.

Ilori said Akeredolu has earned his respect with the manner the governor cared for him during his road accident at Idoani Road while retuning to Abuja.

Ilori who came to Akure last week for the funeral of late Chief Adewale Omojuwa survived a ghastly on his way to Abuja.

In an appreciative message posted on his personal Facebook page, Ilori who thanked lots of people also thanked Governor Akeredolu for his care during the accident.

He said despite that himself and the Governor are not the best of friends, the Governor has shown that there is a diffence between opponent and enemies.

Ilori said:”I must create a special space to express my profound appreciation to the Governor of Ondo State Arákùnrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi for his care during the incident.

“The fact that I and the Governor of Ondo state were not the best of friends is a national knowledge, however it is times like this that you differentiate between opponents and enemies. The Governor demonstrated that we were opponents not enemies. I salute you sir and I must say yes, Your Excellency, you earned my respect going forward.”