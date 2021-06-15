By Debo Akinbami

The governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, has been described as someone who has distinguished himself in the service to the church and humanity.

His wife, Arabirin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, made the assertion at the 60th Graduation Anniversary and Valedictory Service of Summer and Full Time Ministerial Students of Emmanuel College of Theology and Christan Education, Samonda, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The First Lady, who represented Governor Akeredolu at the event, said: “It is gratifying that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, is considered worthy of this recognition. The recognition is deserving given that he is a man who has distinguished himself in the service to the church and humanity.

“Arakunrin has always prioritised the concerns of the church and humanity at large.That, today, he is the Chancellor of Owo Dioscese is an attestation to his sefless service to God. It is also worthy of note that his father, late Rev. J. Ola Akeredolu, alias ‘Enire’, was an alumnus and goal keeper of his team during his days at the college.”

The First Lady received an award on behalf of the Governor in recognition of Akeredolu’s meritorious contributions to the church and humanity. She thanked the college for the honour.

Governor Akeredolu was awarded alongside his Oyo and Ogun counterparts, Engr. Seyi Makinde and Prince (Dr.) Adedapo Abiodun, MFR. Other awardees include wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Engr. (Mrs.) Oluseyi Afolabi and Dr. Olutoyin Okeowo.