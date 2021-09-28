Press Release

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated the Ondo-State born Engr. Gbenga Komolafe who was recently nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as the pioneer Chief Executive Officer of the newly created Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Governor Akeredolu, who hailed the nomination of Engr. Komolafe, appreciated President Buhari for finding an Ondo State indigene worthy of the position.

Describing the appointment as evidence of unblemished service, with years of hardwork and career-building, the Governor said the new appointee, being a Fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers, FNSE, Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria, COREN, and Member of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, has the required experience for the new assignment.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde reads: “I am delighted to congratulate Engr. Komolafe on this appointment. It is a great opportunity to further deploy your experience and expertise in the service of the nation. Your capacity and capability are never in doubt. I congratulate you.”

Governor Akeredolu also charged Engr. Komolafe to be ready to surmount any challenge in the course of his new assignment, adding that his years of leadership at various levels of the oil and gas industry has prepared him for the new role.