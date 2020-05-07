Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), greets workers in the state on the occasion of the 2020 May (Workers) Day Celebration.

The Governor describes Labour Unions as partners in progress just as he commends the workers in the State for their understanding and support. This singular gesture has enabled his administration to serve the state better, the Governor says.

According to Governor Akeredolu the continuous maturity exhibited by workers and their leaders in the State has not just enhanced a better relationship but has indeed, given hope for a mutuality benefitting relationship.

The governor therefore, craves a sustained and more robust engagement between the workers and the state government in his administration’s efforts to meet the demands on the welfare of workers and the generality of the people.

Arakunrin Akeredolu urges the workers to join hands with government in the battle against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, by ensuring they comply with all the directives laid down to tackle the deadly virus.

Signed:

Segun Ajiboye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor