Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has repaired the failed portion on the Akure-Owena-Ondo Road which has been worsened by the rainfall.

The road is another Federal Government road to be fixed by the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration in fulfillment of his administration policy of fixing roads in the state for the use of the people.

Despite the Federal Government policy of non-refund for state fixing Federal government roads and the dwindling economic situation in the state, Governor Akeredolu has continued to priotize the wellbeing of the people of the people by fixing roads across the state irrespective of its ownership.

The Akure-Owena-Ondo Road, though a federal government road, will help the people especially traders who ply and trade at the popular Owena market and ease traffic situation in the axis.

The people of the state have continued to hail the commitment of the Governor to fixing roads across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The work done on the road is a total departure from the usual earthwork that can deteriorate the state of the road during rainy seasons as quality work is being done by the direct Labour of the state ministry of works and infrastructure.

The work which started few days ago has been covered in record time.