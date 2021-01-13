The Ondo State Governor, Arakinrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, has graciously approved extension of tenure, for the state Accountant General , Mr ‘Laolu Akindolire.

The gesture is for 3 months as it lapses on the 12th of April, 2021, when a new Accountant General of the State shall be appointed.

Specifically, Mr Governor’s move is in the overall interest of the smooth running of government, and to stave off unnecessary hitches as Government inches towards a period of transition within the 3 months period in question.

Governor Akeredolu wishes Mr Akindolire well just as he charges him to discharge his duties with renewed vigour, as always.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

January 12, 2021