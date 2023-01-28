Akeredolu Eulogises Outgoing Yaba Tech Rector Over Development

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON was the Special Guest of Honour at the program of activities marking the end of tenure of the outgoing Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Engr. Obafemi Owoseni Omokungbe, held at the Yusuf Grillo Hall in the Institution. The event featured a Special Academic Board Session, Documentary and Brief on the achievements of the outgoing Rector and launching of a book (Biography) written in his honour.

Mr. Governor was represented at the ceremony by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olufemi Agagu FNIVS.

In the goodwill message delivered by the Honourable Commissioner, Governor Akeredolu remarked that the Rector has worked hard by transforming the institution during the five years of his administration. He congratulated him on his successful tenure and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Other notable dignitaries at the event included the former Chief Judge of Lagos State, Rtd. Justice Olorunibe, SAN who doubled as Chief Launcher and Chairman of the book launch session, Chief Kayode Nayeju, former Accountant General of the Federation, Royal Fathers, former Rectors of the Institution, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN who is the Chairman of the Institution’s Governing Council, other Members of the Governing Council, the Academic Board as well as the Management and Students of YabaTech among others.

Justice Olorunibe commended Governor Akeredolu for his good works in Ondo State while at the same time testified and commended the outgoing Rector for his dexterity and great achievements.