Akeredolu Effects Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

PRESS STATEMENT

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON has approved the redeployment of three commissioners to various ministries in a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Those affected are the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Akinwumi Sowore; Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Services, Hon. Lola Fagbemi; and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Amidu Takuro.

In the minor reshuffle, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Sowore moves to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Services, while the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Takuro moves to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Equally, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Services, Hon. Fagbemi moves to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The redeployment takes immediate effect.

Governor Akeredolu said the reshuffle was informed by the need to improve service delivery and strengthen collaboration among Ministries, Departments and Agencies in government.

The Governor charged the Commissioners to continue to work in line with the Redeemed Agenda and the “One Government” mantra of his administration.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 11, 2023.