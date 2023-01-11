Home NewsOndo State News Akeredolu Effects Minor Cabinet Reshuffle
Ondo State News

Akeredolu Effects Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

PRESS STATEMENT

 

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON has approved the redeployment of three commissioners to various ministries in a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Those affected are the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Akinwumi Sowore; Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Services, Hon. Lola Fagbemi; and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Amidu Takuro.

In the minor reshuffle, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Sowore moves to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Services, while the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Takuro moves to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Equally, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Services, Hon. Fagbemi moves to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The redeployment takes immediate effect.

Governor Akeredolu said the reshuffle was informed by the need to improve service delivery and strengthen collaboration among Ministries, Departments and Agencies in government.

The Governor charged the Commissioners to continue to work in line with the Redeemed Agenda and the “One Government” mantra of his administration.

Signed:
Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
January 11, 2023.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

GOVERNOR AKEREDOLU PAYS MAY WORKERS’ SALARY

Akure Bye-Election: Akeredolu Congratulates Alade, APC Over Victory

Creation of LCDAs will boost grassroots development, says Akeredolu

Akeredolu commiserates with families of accident victims at Akungba Akoko

COVID-19: Ondo Records First Index Case

Akeredolu Assigns Portfolios To New Commissioners

Grassroots healthcare delivery: Ondo Govt. promises to recruit health workers

DWINDLING REVENUE: GOV. AKEREDOLU’S INDUSTRIALIZATION DRIVE IS THE WAY TO...

Owo Agog As Akeredolu Gets Rousing Reception

GOV. AKEREDOLU CHARGES CORPS MEMBERS TO BE SELF RELIANCE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.