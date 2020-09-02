As part of his commitment to improving the teaching and learning methodologies of Science, Technology and Mathematics in the Secondary Schools in Ondo State, the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, on Tuesday commissioned and distributed Science Laboratory equipment and Mathematics trainning kits worth N90 million.

Speaking at the event held at Community Education Resource Center, Ayedun, Akure , the state capital, Governor Akeredolu described Science and Technology as a veritable instrument for meaningful development in a 21st century.

He expressed the belief that the strength of any nation depends largely on its capacity to harness Science and Technology for social and economic development.

The Governor disclosed that the realization of the critical role science and technology plays in industrialization and sustainable economic development of a nation prompted his administration to procure the equipment.

Arakunrin Akeredolu stressed that his administration from inception has determined to provide functional education and technological growth that will take the state to the forefront in the world of science and technology.

He assured that his administration will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the Scientific and Technological advancement of the state.

The Governor said:”This administration has ensured that the rich resources of this state are put into good use and maximally utilized for this state. I therefore , urge the Principals and Teachers of the Schools benefiting from today’s gesture to put the equipment into good use for quality assurance and optimum performances.”

While urging the students to study very hard and ensure excellent performances in their academics, Governor Akeredolu charged the ministry of Education to visit the Schools regularly to ensure the equipment are utilized maximally.

Sixty selected Public Secondary Schools benefitted from the gesture.