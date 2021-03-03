Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the dissolution of all Boards and Parastatals, except the statutory ones in the State. The dissolution takes immediate effect.

All chairmen, political appointees and non-career employees in all boards and parastatals in the State are, therefore, directed to handover all government properties in their custody to the accounting officers in their respective offices.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated their commitment and dedication to the service of the state.

The Governor has also approved the appointment of Alhaji Adam Zikrullahi Chandy as Chairman, Muslim Welfare Board.

Similarly, Opara Stella Chizomam has been appointed Special Assistant to the Governor (Domestic) while Nonyalim Josephine Okafor has been appointed as Personal Assistant to the Governor.