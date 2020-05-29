Primary school teachers in Ondo state have received car loans valued at 47.6 million naira

Presenting the cheques to beneficiaries of the loan at the government house in Akure, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said the policy which is first of its kind for primary school teachers in the history of the state will be irreversible

Akeredolu said he will find a way of protecting the scheme from fraud and other abuses, with a call to teachers to work with their union to stop any fraudulent act.

He emphasised that a lot of things will be done to support teachers adding that efforts are in top gear to employ more.

Earlier, state chairman of the Nigeria union of teachers, Victor Amoko and the state Chairman of the Nigeria labour Congress, Sunday Adeleye thanked the governor for the gesture and pledged their unflinching support to his administration

Also the deputy National Secretary General of the Nigeria union of teachers, Momodu Braimoh lauded the various worker friendly policies of the governor.

One of the beneficiaries Comrade Willie Famuwagun appreciated the governor for counting them worthy to benefit from the long awaited largesse.