Akeredolu deserves another term – Falana

A human right lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, on Thursday said that the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, deserves another term of four years owning to his numerous achievements within the space of three years in office.

Falana who said he had earlier warned the Governor that he would criticize him if he failed to deliver on his electoral promises, expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Governor in the last three years.

The human right lawyer was the guest speaker at the 3rd anniversary lecture and book presentation of the Akeredolu’s administration in the state.

The lecture and book presentation are parts of the activities lined up for the celebration of the 3rd anniversary of the Akeredolu’s administration.

Falana who delivered an anniversary lecture titled ”the Nigerian Federalism Imbroglio: A Pragmatic Approach” said he was happy that Governor Akeredolu has addressed every issues he raised in the message he sent to the him on his Inauguration day as the Governor of the state.

He said “I’m happy today, as generally agreed by the people of Ondo State that Governor Akeredolu has delivered positively. By the time he took over as the Governor of Ondo State, workers were owed, pensions have been forgotten. Today, workers are paid as and when due on a monthly basis

“When Governor Akeredolu came on board, Ondo State was indebted to the tune of N4billion. Hence, the state could not access fund for UBEC. When the Governor came on board, that was one of the things I reminded him about. I’m happy today that he has cleared everything.”

While explaining why Governor Akeredolu should be re-elected , Falana said the Governor has delivered in the areas of physical development, payment of accumulated salary and pension arrears among others.

The lecture was chaired by Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.