Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Arabirin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, said Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, is creating a clement climate to make small, medium scale businesses to thrive in the State.

Arabirin made the remark during the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship programme held at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, for the 2021 Batch ‘A’ (stream II) corps members.

She said: “Government alone cannot tackle the problem of unemployment facing this country. The Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme designed by the NYSC during the orientation course is to enable Corps members acquire veritable skills that will make them self-reliant especially after the completion of their service year.

“The main responsibility of the government is to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. I can assure you that the Government of Ondo state ably led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN is leaving no stones unturned in its bid to create the perfect atmosphere for small and medium scale enterprises to flourish in the state.”

Mrs. Akeredolu who decried the rising spate of unemployment in the country, encouraged the corpers to be consistent and to persevere as they pass out of the camp to face life’s tough challenges.

“The world population review of 2021 put the unemployment rate in Nigeria at 13.40%. However, according to the Nigerian methodology, in 2021, the unemployment rate in Nigeria was put at 17.5%. This figure is projected to increase further in 2022. Chronological data show that the unemployment rate in Nigeria has been rising constantly in the past years.

“In this journey of self-reliance, you will encounter numerous obstacles, you may fail several times too. Do not be discouraged; patience, perseverance and consistency are the watchwords. I have no doubt whatsoever that you will make it.”

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC in Ondo State, Mrs Victoria Nnenna Ani, in her opening remarks, appreciated the first lady for taking her time to visit them despite her tight schedules. She said “It is on record that this is the first time a government official of her caliber will be visiting the orientation camp. Your visit today is an indication of your love for the youth, for the NYSC and in particular the youths of our nation. This is not surprising when one realises that many years back, you once sat like this as a corp member in Kano state. I want to thank her Excellency that despite her tight schedule, she is still able to come see us during this camping period.”

Highlighting the various activities during the camping, the state coordinator noted that the orientation course commenced 18th of may, 2021, with a total of 1593 corps members, and 254 members redeployed from Lagos State to have their orientation here in Ondo State. She said Corp members have been trained on how to be disciplined and dedicated to duties, and on some paramilitary activities, and that orientation camp will close on Monday, 7th of June 2021.

“In realization of the fact that there are no vacancies for paid employment anymore, the management of the NYSC in 2012 introduced the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme, and corps members are expected to undergo this training during and after the Orientation course, many who have passed through this programme since inception, have beautiful stories to tell without regrets.” She added.

Meanwhile, the Camp Director, Mrs Ehiwenma Itohan, who couldn’t hide her joy, thanked the Wife of the Governor and her Entourage for coming, saying: “I am delighted today because my dream of three to four years have become a reality Today. Haven’t taken taken over the leadership of the skill and entrepreneurship ranch, my desire to have the first lady witness one of our impactful skill acquisition programmes become topmost on my mind.”

She also pointed to how the first lady have been supportive, beckoning on them when called, and every of the Corps members in appreciation, gave her a pleasant kudos and ovation.

Some of the highlights of the events were competitions in skills, such as cake baking, fashion designing, gele and confetti making, bag making, honey making, public speaking among others.

Story Credit: Media Department office of Ondo State First Lady.