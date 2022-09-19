Akeredolu Constitutes Visitation Panel For Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo

PRESS RELEASE

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has approved the constitution of a Visitation Panel for the state owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale stated that the Visitation Panel is to examine the performance of the Polytechnic’s management and also determine the extent of its compliance with the recommendations of the 2017 Visitation Panel as contained in the Government White Paper.

The membership of the Visitation Panel is as follows:

i. Prof. Olabode Kolade Koriko — Chairman

ii. Prof. Tomola Obamuyi — Member

iii. Prof. Francis Gbore — Member

iv. Mr. Dapo Adelegan — Member

v. Sir Patrick Tayo Adedapo-Aisida — Member

vi. Engr. David Omoregie — Member

vii. Dr. Olumide Asere Ag. Permanent Secretary — Secretary

The Terms of Reference of the Visitation Panel are as follows:

i. To examine the extent of compliance with the recommendations of the 2017 Visitation Panel Report by the Management of the Polytechnic as contained in the Government White Paper;

ii. To review the Law establishing the Polytechnic, determine the future of the Polytechnic in line with Federal Government’s policy regarding scrapping of HND Programmes, and suggest amendments to the law;

iii. to examine the financial management of the Polytechnic including subventions, grants, loans, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and determine the compliance of the Polytechnic with appropriate regulations;

iv. To examine the compliance of the Polytechnic with extant regulations and due process in the recruitment and deployment of staff;

v. To examine industrial relations amongst management, staff and Students and recommend ways to achieving lasting peace and Harmony;

vi. To examine the state of the landed property and other assets of the Polytechnic; and

vii. To make such other recommendations that can assist in repositioning the Polytechnic for optimal performance.

The Panel has three months to submit its report with effect from the date of Its inauguration.