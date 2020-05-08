Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has approved the constitution of the Board of the State Internal Revenue Service.

The new Board consists of the following:

Mr. Tolu Adegbie– Chairman

Mrs Jumoke Falade(Ministry of Finance)-member

Mr. Stephen Aworere(Budget and Planning)-member

Mr. Segun Odusanya(Local Govt&Chieftaincy)- member

Adeola Abiodun, Esq(Ministry of Justice)-member

Mr. Femi Feyide(State Revenue Service)-member

Mr. Olusegun Enikuomehin(State Revenue Service)-member

Mrs Uche Anabui(State Revenue Service) Secretary;

Other members of the Board include:

Mr. Olayato Aribo

Idowu Adesioye

and;

Shadrack Olowojuni.

In the same vein, aside approving the elevation of Mrs Omorinola Olanipekun to the position of Senior Special Assistant (Cooperative Matters) from that of Special Assistant, Governor Akeredolu equally made the following new appointments:

Olatubosun S. Agaun, Esq- Senior Special Assistant(Community Development)

Hon Afolabi Adesoji-Senior Special Assistant (Community Development)

Omosehin Richard Omoniyi-Senior Special Assistant (Community Development)

Mrs Olanike Olawoye-Senior Special Assistant (Markets).

Smart Omodunbi, Jnr- (Special Assistant to the Governor)

Governor Akeredolu congratulates the new appointees just as he urges them to be diligent in the discharge of their duties.

