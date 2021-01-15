In his bid to ensure a seamless process preparatory to a second term in office, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has constituted a Handover Strategy and Implementation Committee.

The Committee’s mandate, amongst others, is to help coordinate the hand over process, ensure this administration’s records are appropriately archived, facilitate the off-boarding of current administration personnel as well as ease the on-boarding process of incoming personnel.

The Committee’s membership is as follows:

Mr. ‘Dare Aragbaiye (HoS) Chairman Dr. Patrick Tolani Member Ms Cecilia Akintomide Member Mr. Ayo Sotinrin Member Mr. Omololu Elegbe Member Mr. Babajide Akeredolu Member

The Terms of Reference of the Committee include the following:

i. Recommend and advise the government on result-oriented structural processes and practices for existing MDAs

ii. Set Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for returning and new appointees and MDAs

iii. Develop the architecture for a digital transition

iv. Develop a baseline for all sectors to serve as a benchmark for improvement.

v. Carry out systemic review of the operations of the Administration in the last four years with a view to evaluating its performance and to identifying areas of service improvement.

vi. Ensure that the achievements of the current Administration are properly reported and that records are appropriately archived.

vii. Facilitate the off-boarding of current Administration personnel with performance appraisal documented together with their recommended input for service improvement.

viii. Develop a new Agenda for the incoming administration focusing on performance-based income generation strategy as well as formulating SMART service delivery across Government departments and agencies of government;

ix. Streamline the Administration to meet best-in-class practices for future transitioning processes including templates and other resources.

x. Develop strategy for On-boarding incoming Commissioners and Heads of Agencies and run workshops to mainstream their input into the design of their Performance Objectives and Key Performance Indicators for the purpose of their periodic Self-Appraisal.

The committee will commence work immediately and shall work until a proper handover structure is developed, adopted, and implemented. The committee is expected to provide reports of its activities to Mr Governor frequently and submit a completion report at the instance of its dissolution.

The committee is also at liberty to co-opt other individuals, stakeholders, and relevant Government agencies to assist, where necessary.

Mr Governor has, therefore, directed all political appointees, MDAs and current administrative personnel to cooperate with the committee to ensure a smooth handover.