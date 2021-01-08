The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has approved the constitution of a 7-man Committee to tackle waste management and other related matters.

The committee is chaired by Mr. Kehinde Badejo while Mr. Fola Omowole will serve as the the Secretary.

Other members of the committee include the following:

Representative of Ministry of Health

Representative of Ministry of Justice

Representative of ZL Global Alliance Ltd

Representative of the National Orientation Agency Representative of NSCDC

Representative of the Private Sector Participants (PSPs)

Representative of the State Media Group, OSRC

and;

Engr. Idowu Akinro

Among others, the Committee’s terms of reference are as follows:

.To oversee the management and administration of the Ondo State Waste Management Authority towards ensuring that Akure and other cities are clean at all times, pending the constitution of a Board for the Agency, in line with the Law establishing it.

.To reform, revamp, restructure and review the present systems, structures and processes driving waste management service delivery in the State, with a view to, if necessary, making relevant adjustments to meet the aspirations of the present administration in the sector.

.To delineate the entire State Capital.

.To enumerate the delineated areas in conjunction with the Private Sector Participants.

.To design sustainable waste management systems and solutions for the entire State, in both rural and urban areas.

.To implement (test run) the designed systems pending the constitution of the Board of the Agency.

.To work in collaboration with ZL Global Alliance Ltd which is the State’s private sector partner, on Integrated Waste Management, on the best way[s] possible towards the achievement of the MoU between both parties.

.Upgrade the existing Waste Management Mechanic Workshop to reduce the cost of truck maintenance and to render weekly Reports on its activities to Mr. Governor.

The Committee is also expected to co-opt other individuals, stakeholders and relevant Government Agencies to assist, where necessary.

It is pertinent to note that the Akeredolu-led admimistration is committed to returning Akure, the State capital, to the enviable status it attained as the cleanest State Capital during the administration of our late Governor, Dr Olusegun Agagu prior to 2009.

In the light of the foregoing, all inherited grey areas contained in the concession arrangement granted to ZL Global Alliance Ltd with respect to waste management in the State will be firmed up for maximum benefit to the State.

To underscore Government’s determination, the Commitree shall report directly to Mr Governor in order to avoid every needless administrative bottlenecks.

It is, therefore, only desirable that residents of the State display high level of cooperation and understanding with the Committee as it discharges its assigned duties and mandate.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

January 7, 2020