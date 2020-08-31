Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on the judgments of the Supreme Court, which affirmed the validity of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Kogi State.

Governor Akeredolu describes the Supreme Court’s declaration dismissing the appeal of the People’s Democratic Party and the Social Democratic Party as victory for democracy and the people of Kogi State, adding that the judgment has boost the people’s confidence in the judiciary.

The Governor says the victory will ensure that the Governor Bello administration continues with its giant strides developments and to consolidate on the various people-oriented projects executed by the administration.

Governor Akeredolu enjoins the Kogi State Governor to continue with the good governance that has endeared him to the people of the state and wishes the administration success in its drive to ensure all-round development of the state.

Signed:

Segun Ajiboye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor