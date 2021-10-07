Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated veteran Journalist, Mr Martins Oloja, on his appointment as the Managing Director and Editor-In -Chief of the Guardian Newspapers.

While thanking the Newspaper Organization for finding Mr. Oloja worthy of the new office, the Governor said he has by dint of hardwork and passion carved a niche for himself in the media space in the country.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, Governor Akeredolu described the appointment of the new Managing Director as well-deserved, “having served the same organization meritoriously for over two decades.”

“No doubt, Oloja has contributed immensely to building an alluring and rich brand in the Guardian Newspaper, with dedication and commitment to the tenets of journalism of unbiased reportage, educating the people and setting agenda to drive overall growth and development in the country

“A blunt personality who says it as it is, no matter whose ox is gored. Oloja has over the years shown that he is indeed a watchdog for the people. His pen has spoken truth to power. Change life and rescue situations. His kind has continued to project the media as a strong fourth estate of the realm.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Ondo State, his state of origin, I congratulate Martins Oloja. We are proud of his exploits in the media world, and we are happy to identify with him,” Governor Akeredolu says.