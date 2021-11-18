Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated his brother silk, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Governor Akeredolu described the Senior Advocate of Nigeria as a colossus with an enviably infectious positive impact and inspiration to many.

“As a learned silk, your depth in knowledge has undoubtedly enriched our Nation’s Jurisprudence even as your tenure as President of the NBA remains evergreen in great allure.

“You’ve walked the Learned Path with honour. Yours has been an illumination of sorts, a ground-breaking legal voyage,” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu while wishing Chief Olanipekun a joyous 70th birthday, prayed God to grant him more wisdom, strength, knowledge and sound health to continue to serve humanity.

Signed :

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

November 18, 2021.