Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, heartily rejoices with the Most Rev. Dr Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye over his elevation as the Archbishop of the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province.

Governor Akeredolu describes Bishop Olumakaiye as an excellent scholar and dedicated preacher of God’s word whose ministry has made marks in the lives of many in the country and beyond.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the Owo Anglican Diocese, says the new Archbishop has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, having served in many capacities, especially as the Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos.

“It gladdens my heart to rejoice with my Lord on this elevation. Most Rev. Dr Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye is a resourceful servant of God with a shepherd heart.

“As a Youth Chaplain for more than a decade, my Lord displayed uncommon love and understanding for the youth. He has since remained a very dynamic and charismatic religious leader. We are proud of him.

“I also congratulate Most Rev. Dr M. Olusina Fape on a successful time spent at the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province. We are proud of you, my Lord,” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu urges the new Archbishop and other men of God to continue to intercede on behalf of the country, saying their prayers are much needed at this time.

The Governor prays that God will journey with the new Archbishop as he takes over the mantle of leadership of the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 24, 2021