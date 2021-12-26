Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated Governor of Kebbi State, H.E Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on the occasion of his 60th birthday, and his Nassarawa State counterpart, H.E Engr. Abdullahi Sule on his 62nd birthday.

Governor Akeredolu saluted the Governors for their commitment and dedication to the development of their states and the country at large.

The Governor, who hailed Governor Bagudu for his efforts to deepen the unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described him as a dependable ally.

“Governor Bagudu has continued to be a friend and brother. He is a man of conviction and character. He is dependable and supportive. His contributions to the growth and unity of our great party, the APC, is immeasurable.

“My brother Governor, Engr. Sule, is a committed party man whose passion for the development of his state and the country at large is alluring. He has also remained a committed progressive. His steadfastness and hard-work can never be overlooked,” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu wished the two Governors God’s grace and unending favour even as he prayed God to grant them long life in peace and good health.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

December 26, 2021.