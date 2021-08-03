Press Statement

Ondo State Governor and Chairman Southwest Governors Forum, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, commiserates with the Governor of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun over the passing of his father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

Governor Akeredolu notes that no matter how old fathers are, their departure is always intensely felt. The roles of fathers in the life of their children have made their absence, particularly, with the finality of death, very difficult to deal with.

“But, I urge my brother and friend, Dapo to be strong and take heart. Baba lived a rewarding life; I understand he was fondly called “Baba Teacher”. His dedication to imparting knowledge has become one of the popular testimonies of his numerous good deeds.

“As an educationist who worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State, the children must be proud of Baba’s roles in building future leaders. That Dapo himself is one such children is a phenomenal signpost.

“No matter how old our parents are, our wish is that they stay very much longer for them to keep enjoying the fruits of their labour and the sacrifices they have made in the years past. But, even at that, we all pray to bury our parents at their old age.”

Governor Akeredolu urges his Ogun state counterpart and the rest of the family to take solace in the good work Baba had done before his death. He prays that God Almighty will grant him eternal rest in his bosom.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

August 2, 2021.