It is with a deep sense of loss that the Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN commiserates with his friend and colleague, Alhaji Waziri Aminu Tambuwal over the demise of his beloved father, Sheikh Haruna.

No doubt, the late Scholar’s exit has created an irreplaceable vacuum in the family and his immediate environment, the fulfilled life notwithstanding. We are, however, comforted by the enduring legacies of hardwork, high moral values and discipline bequeathed by the Sheikh Haruna.

The Ondo State Governor is particularly enthralled by the worthy emulatuon of these virtues by one of his sons, Aminu with whom Governor Akeredolu shares a pleasant companionship, warm friendship and commitment to service.

While appreciating God’s benevolence and grace of age on the late father of his friend, Governor Akeredolu’s prayers are with the children and the entire family during this period of grief and loss of their beloved pillar of inspiration.

Signed:

Ojo Oyewamide

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor

(Media and Publicity)