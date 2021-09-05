Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, commiserates with the entire Sowore family over the death of one of their sons, Felix Olajide Sowore who was killed over the weekend.

Governor Akeredolu describes his death as a sad event, while expressing his heartfelt condolences to the entire family, particularly, the immediate younger brother of the deceased, Akin Sowore, Esq, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ese-Odo Local Government.

The Governor prays God to heal the Nation and grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 5, 2021.