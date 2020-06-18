Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, commiserates with the family of the first Professor of Medicine, Professor Oladipo Akinkugbe, who died at the age of 87.

Governor Akeredolu says the Emeritus professor lived well with enduring legacies that distinguished him in his career all through his life.

The Governor describes the late Akinkugbe as a symbol of service to humanity, adding that his high degree of knowledge, skill, thoroughness, dedication and integrity have been harnessed by many states, Universities and health institutions across the country and beyond.

The Governor notes that late Professor was the pioneer Pro chancellor of the University of Medical Science (UNIMED) and until his demise, he was always giving valuable advice to the government on medical issues, including how to develop UNIMED to a world class institution.

While describing him as one of the very best of Africa’s export to the world with over 60 years of medical experience, Governor Akeredolu says Ondo State is proud to have had him and will always identify with his enduring legacies.

As an Illustrious son of Ondo Kingdom, the Governor also commiserates with the entire people of Ondo, his royal majesty, Oba Victor Kiladejo, the Osemawe of Ondo kingdom and the good people of Ondo state.

Governor Akeredolu notes that the late Prof Akinkugbe will be missed by members of the PEW where they both serve as members at the All Saints Church, Ibadan, having been fellow congregants and also made memorable contributions, alongside his brother, to develop the Church.

Ojo Oyewamide

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity