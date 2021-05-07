Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, commiserates with the General-Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) over the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Governor Akeredolu describes the sudden death of the late Dare as tragic and a huge loss to the Christendom, Adeboye’s dynasty and the youths considering the role of the deceased in youth mentorship as an Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

“Undoubtedly, if Christ tarries, no one is excused from the tragic end of death. What is most desirable is that we all come of ripe age and live our lives well in the hope that we bury our parents and not the other way round.

“It becomes devastating when a father experiences this kind of loss. This is indeed a big blow to take. Pastor Dare was a promising servant of God. His death in his prime is, to say the least, excruciatingly painful.

“While we condole with our father in Lord, Pastor E.A Adeboye, and the entire family of RCCG worldwide on this irreplaceable loss, we urge Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the words of God: “He gives and takes. He is an unquestionable God.”

Governor Akeredolu says Pastor Adeboye has been a great benefactor of the state through the RCCG’s many interventions, adding that the state will continue to pray for him.

He prays that the good Lord will reward the late Pastor Dare with eternal rest and peace in the bosom of his creator.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

May 6, 2021.