•Says Amotekun Is Key To Security In The State

As part of his efforts to tackle insecurity and rid the state of criminal elements, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has charged the elected chairmen across the 18 local government areas of the state to set up local vigilante.

The Governor urged them to engage local hunters who will work effectively with the state security network codenamed “Amotekun”.

Governor Akeredolu met with the local government chairmen on Tuesday, at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure.

Present at the meeting were; the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Engr. Ade Adetimehin and Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Femi Idris

The Governor assured that, at least, two vehicles will be provided for the Amotekun Corps in each of 18 local government areas of the state, as operational vehicles to aid their fight against criminality.

Arakunrin Akeredolu noted that the Amotekun corps is key to the effective security of lives and properties of the people of the state, urging the local government chairmen to work with the Amotekun corps.

He approved a regular monthly meeting with the Chairmen as a way of engaging the representatives of the people at the grassroots level.

On the issue of the party, the APC, Governor Akeredolu reiterated that party supremacy must be respected, adding that lack of respect for party supremacy is an invitation to anarchy.

He said:” The election and your emergence both as candidates of the party and elected chairmen are well deserved. We must respect the party’s decision. The party’s arrangements on fielding you as candidates for the local government election was based on party supremacy. If you don’t respect it you are inviting anarchy.”

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the council boss for rejoicing with him on his victory at the poll and his inauguration for a second term in office, stressing that the victory was for all members of the party.

Earlier, the state chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) who is also the Chairman of Akoko South-West Local Government Area, Hon. Augustine Oloruntogbe congratulated the Governor on behalf of his colleagues while thanking him for conducting local government election in the state in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign.

