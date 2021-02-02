•Says Some Foreigners Perpetrating Crimes in Forest Reserves

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has charged the Nigeria Immigration Service to secure the country’s land borders effectively so as to prevent illegal movement into the nation.

Governor Akeredolu decried the activities of some foreigners in the state forest reserves, stressing that some of the crimes perpetrated are done by foreigners who have almost remained permanent in the government forest reserve.

Governor Akeredolu who charged the officers of the immigration service to heighten security at the land borders, said the rate foreigners are coming into the country through the land borders was alarming.

The Governor spoke during a courtesy visit to his office by ACG Dora E Amahian, the zonal coordinator Zone ‘F’ of the Nigeria Immigration Service, comprising Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States.

Governor Akeredolu charged the immigration service to do more in securing the land borders so as to prevent unknown individuals from coming into the country without record and identity.

He said:”We all know what this service is established to do. It’s clear to us . The number of people who come into Nigeria through the land border is becoming alarming.

“knowing your efforts to secure our borders, we are worried about some foreigners that come in and are almost permanent in our forest reserve. I know a number of criminal activities that are being perpetrated in our reserves that are done by foreigners.

“Yes! Foreigners. They might be Fulanis but they are not Nigerians. I think there must be collaborations. Collaborations with other security agencies. That way you can function well and achieve more result. Collaborate with security agency like Amotekun.

“Peace is very important to us, not only in the Southwest or Ondo state but peace in the country. All over the country we are being ravaged by foreigners.”

Earlier in her address, ACG Dora Amahian appreciated the Governor for the cordial relationship between him and the immigration service.

She said the passion of the Governor for good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy has been seen in his ability to maintain peace as evident in the peaceful co-existence of the diverse people of the state.

While highlighting the various achievements recorded by the Governor across sectors, the Immigration boss said Governor Akeredolu’s quest for infrastructural development was outstanding.