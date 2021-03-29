Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has described the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as legendary, saying he is undoubtedly, a famous person and many stories can be told about him.

“Asiwaju, the Jagaban Borgu can best be described as a man of many parts. Tinubu’s foresight in hunting for talents and leaders, particularly, those around him, has projected him to the admiration of many in the country and beyond”, Governor Akeredolu said.

Recalling the roles of the APC National leader in the enthronement of democracy in the Nation, Governor Akeredolu noted that his efforts and dedication to the development of the country will remain indelible in the annals of Nigeria.

Tinubu touches are all encompassing, long-lasting and inexorably memorable. He has been part of every development in the country. He has traveled so wide in the political journey of Nigeria much so that his personal sacrifices and political experiences have been consciously deployed for the benefit of Nigeria. Asiwaju still stands tall, desirous to offer more for the gains of the people of this country.

Undoubteldy, Jagaban remains a leader of leaders and a political colossus providing ladder of choices for promising leaders to grow and enrich national growth. His selfless service to the nation and his doggedness and exemplary leadership are worthy of celebrating at a time like this.

While congratulating the APC chieftain, Governor Akeredolu said as a symbol of consistency and loyalty in party politics, Tinubu has remained committed to the tenets and ethos of progressive politics with unwavering commitment and dedication for decades.

At 69, Asiwaju as he advances in age, requires our prayers for God’s endless Grace and Favour. We must thank God for his life and pray that the Almighty God will grant him sound health, longer life and more wisdom to serve his country and humanity.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

March 28, 2021.