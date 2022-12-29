Akeredolu Celebrates Ondo SSG, Princess Odu @70

Press Release

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON, has felicitated the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu on the occasion of her 70th birth anniversary.

Governor Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde hailed Princess Odu for her long years of meritorious service to the state and the country at large.

The Governor, who described the SSG as a quintessential personality, said her passion for the growth and development of the state is heart-warming.

The statement reads:”Sis, it gladdens my heart today to share this beautiful moment with you. It is a milestone that reflects your energy, passion and determination. Even @70, you defile age in beauty and brain.

“Your supports over the years are immeasurable. You and I had served together under a military administrator even before God made it possible for us to take up the service of our people again. You are a dependable ally and trustworthy.

“I commend your commitment to work. Your readiness to take up state assignments even at the eleventh hour underscores your passion for service. You are diligent, meticulous and knowledgeable.

“I pray that the good Lord will continue to strengthen you and bless you with longer life in peace and good health.”