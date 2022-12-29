Home NewsOndo State News Akeredolu Celebrates Ondo SSG, Princess Odu @70
Ondo State News

Akeredolu Celebrates Ondo SSG, Princess Odu @70

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

Press Release

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON, has felicitated the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu on the occasion of her 70th birth anniversary.

Governor Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde hailed Princess Odu for her long years of meritorious service to the state and the country at large.

The Governor, who described the SSG as a quintessential personality, said her passion for the growth and development of the state is heart-warming.

The statement reads:”Sis, it gladdens my heart today to share this beautiful moment with you. It is a milestone that reflects your energy, passion and determination. Even @70, you defile age in beauty and brain.

“Your supports over the years are immeasurable. You and I had served together under a military administrator even before God made it possible for us to take up the service of our people again. You are a dependable ally and trustworthy.

“I commend your commitment to work. Your readiness to take up state assignments even at the eleventh hour underscores your passion for service. You are diligent, meticulous and knowledgeable.

“I pray that the good Lord will continue to strengthen you and bless you with longer life in peace and good health.”

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Ondo 2020: Sola Iji donates campaign office, 23 branded vehicles...

New Year: Akeredolu commutes death sentences of six, pardons four...

Hold Mimiko responsible for fresh breach of peace and security,...

Don’t run away, we want to know you for mutual...

Akungba Accident: Akeredolu Sympathizes With Victims’ Families, Orders Strict Compliance...

Governor Akeredolu laments malaria prevalence as Ondo State takes delivery...

Akeredolu meets Ondo workers, allays fear over welfare

How does Akeredolu deserve reelection? By Debo Ikuesewo-Akinbami

Osemawe hails Akeredolu’s developmental strides

Ondo 2020: ‘We are impressed with Akeredolu’s performance’, says APC...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.