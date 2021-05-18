The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN says he will continue in his quest to fulfil his campaign promises through life-impacting projects that will benefit the people of the state.

Akeredolu made the remark at the 90th birthday thanksgiving of the Alani of Idoani, Oba Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Olutoye OFR (rtd) held at the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity, Idoani on Tuesday.

Akeredolu, who described the former Federal Commissioner (Minister) for Social Development, Youth and Sports, as a symbolic representation of peace who has contributed his quota to the development of the state and Nigeria in general.

Represented by his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the governor emphasised the need for the youths to always emulate the virtues of older personalities who had one way or the other impacted positively the lives of people.

Speaking on the progress of road construction in the state, Akeredolu disclosed that the road linking Afo to Idoani had been awarded and assured of its completion very soon.

“This celebration is a time to give thanks to God for making Kabiyesi reach up to 90 years and we in Ondo State are happy for him and we pray for him to continue enjoying good health.

“On the construction of roads in the area, you will recall that we flagged off roads constructions in the area and the roads have been awarded to a contractor, all our election promises are being fulfilled,” he said.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Idoani Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. Adegoke Oludare advised Nigerians to always rejoice in the Lord no matter the circumstance to receive God’s blessing.

Oba Olutoye’s son, the reknown American based Professor of medicine, Oluyinka Olutoye said the family have decided to set up a scholarship scheme for indigenous SS2 students in honour of the Olutoye (rtd).

This he said would further uphold the importance their father attached to educational development even after his lifetime.

The event was graced by traditional rulers and some prominent Nigerians including Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Gen. Alani Akinrinade Rtd, Dr Wale Babalakin SAN, Dr Amos Akingba, Rt Hon Victor Olabimtan, Hon Sunday Olajide, Ose LG Executive Chairman Denis Adegunle, Hon Olayato Aribo amongst others.

Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson,

Press Secretary to Ondo State Governor,

( Office of the Deputy Governor ).

18th May, 2021.