The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, congratulates the Publisher of the Ovation International Magazine, Bashorun Dele Momodu on his 60th birthday.

The Governor extols the high level of ethical conduct of Momodu which has strengthened and motivated his career in journalism over the past three decades and inspires the young ones.

Governor Akeredolu is particularly enthralled by Bob Dee’s catchment exploits as the man who revolutionised Society Journalism in the country.

While describing Momodu as a crusader of social justice, Governor Akeredolu said he has earned a reputation with nothing short of excellence and enviable personality beyond the country.

For Dele Momodu, we are not just celebrating a man of many parts; he indeed, identifies with a special style of socio-cultural communication that has endured decades to the admiration of many.

Governor Akeredolu joins countless family members, friends and acquaintances both within and beyond Nigeria, to wish Momodu a Happy Birthday and prays that the Almighty God keep him in good health for years to come.

Segun Ajiboye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor