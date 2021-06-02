Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday declared that, “the greatest rural roads projects ever envisioned in the history of Ondo State is the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project ( RAAMP ) which Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN worked assiduously before it was approved for Ondo State as part of the 13 benefitting States in Nigeria”.

The Deputy Governor made this statement at the Grant Aiding Ceremony for some rural community projects as part of the events to commemorate the 100 Days of Mr Governor’s second term in office.

Speaking further, Aiyedatiwa said that the completion of RAAMP project, all rural roads in the state would be completely motorable as it would facilitate agricultural produce from farms to markets.

The Deputy Governor further said that Akeredolu-led government was doing very much about rural development.

His word, “our commitment to sustainable rural development through the creation of liveable Communities is given impetus by the fact that the first letter ( R ) in the policy thrust for the second term of Mr Governor in office tagged REDEEMED stand for Rural and Agricultural Development” .

Continuing, Aiyedatiwa said “through careful planning and development of people focused strategies, this administration is changing the narratives about our rural Communities as backward locations and settlements to locations of perfect safety where rural enterprise thrives without any threat to lives and properties and where any child can live and grow to fulfill his or her God given potentials” .

In his own remark, the Special Adviser to Governor on Rural and Community Development, Hon Kolawole Babatunde declared that the first 100 days of the present administration has been full of purposeful efforts.

Speaking on behalf of the recipient Communities, Elder Rondof Emmanuel from Akungba expressed excitement about government efforts in keeping and nurturing rural Communities in the State to liveable and sustainable abode.

The benefitting projects are located in all the three senatorial zones of the State, and these are ;

A- Construction of slaughter slab in Akungba Akoko, Akoko S/W LG.

B- Renovation of Community market at Odede Idanre.

*– C Improvement of Police Post at Ugbo Nla, Ilaje LG.

*– D Rehabilitation/Bridge construction in Ifesowapo Igoba, Akure North LG.

*– E Improvement of Educational facilities in Community Grammar School, Adaja, Odigbo LG.

*–F Construction of Civic Center in Igorisha Community, Ode Aye, Okitipupa LG.

*–G Construction of Lipanu/Atunranse wooden foot bridge at Irele, Irele LG.

Supporting the Deputy Governor at the ceremony are, Secretary to the Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, Special Adviser to Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaye, Deputy Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa and others.

Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson,

Press Secretary to the Governor

( Office of the Deputy Governor ).