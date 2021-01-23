Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, today attended the funeral service of his late Chief of Protocol, Tosin Ogunbodede while bidding him final farewell.

The Governor, alongside family and friends, political associates as well as other sympathizers attended the funeral service for the deceased held at the St. Andrew’s Cathedral Church, Imola street, Owo.

The expansive cathedral church was filled to the brim as people from far and near including members of the Ondo State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, members of the state Executive and other political appointees within and outside Owo were all at the church to pay their final respect to the dutiful Chief of Protocol who lost his life on January 2nd, 2021 in a ghastly car accident.

The remains of Ogunbodede has been committed to the Mother Earth in Owo amidst tears and mourning.

Describing life as transient and uncontrollable, the Anglican Diocesan Bishop, Owo, Right Reverend Stephen Fagbemi urged Christians to be prepared and to settle whatever could hinder their eternity

Bishop Fagbemi, however, appealed to government to ensure that Nigerian roads were accident-free adding that a great number of such charges were avoidable.