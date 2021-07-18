Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Saturday, bagged the ‘Governor of the Year’ Award.

The Award, courtesy of Vanguard Newspaper, was handed to Governor Akeredolu at Vanguard Personality Award 2021, held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Governor Akeredolu was accompanied by his wife, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and the deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Other dignitaries on the entourage of the Governor include; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; members of the House of Representatives; Ade Adeogun, Mayowa Akinfolarin and Timehin Adelegbe; Chief Jimoh Ibrahim CFR; Members of the House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun and deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye.

Others are; Secretary to the Stte Government, Princes Oladunni Odu, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engr. Aminu Raimi, Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Wale Akinterinwa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Multilateral and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Mrs Bunmi Ademosun, Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural and Community Development, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, Mr Niyi Adegbonmire,SAN.

The Award, according to the Vanguard Newspaper, was in recognition of the giant strides of Governor Akeredolu in the area of Infrastructural development in Ondo state.

Governor Akeredolu received the award alongside his brother Governors including; Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Babagana Zulum, Nasir El-Rufai, Captain of Industries and other eminent Nigerians.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki