Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has assigned portfolios to the four new commissioners sworn in on Monday, March 15, 2021.

The commissioners and their portfolios are as follows: Sir. Charles Titiloye, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, Commissioner for Finance; Mr. Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation and Engr. Raimi Aminu Olayiwola,Commissioner for Works and Infrastructures.

The Governor wished them well in the discharge of their duties while charging them to hit the ground running in their respective ministries.