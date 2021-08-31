Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved upward review of the mode of payment of Ondo State Workers’ salary for August, 2021 earlier announced by the Bureau of Information of the Organized Labour Union in the state.

The Organized Labour Union after it’s meeting with government on the 26th, August, 2021 to consider FAAC RECEIPTS and VAT INFLOW vis-a-vis what is payable from the balance had agreed to payment of 65% balance of April, 2021 salary and 10% part payment of May, 2021 salary totaling 75%.

In demonstration of his commitment to regular payment of Workers’ salary as well as given priority to their welfare, Governor Akeredolu directed payment of 65% balance of April, 2021 and 35% part payment of May, 2021 to make it 100%, this is in addition to January and February, 2021 part payment of consolidated leave bonus for the year 2021.

The State Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo made this known today at the quarterly interactive meeting with the Ondo Service Improvement Programme (ODSIP) Change Ambassadors in Akure, the state capital, adding that the backlog of salaries and other benefits of workers are burning issues in the mind of Governor Akeredolu and has been working on modalities to off-set them.

Pastor Adeyemo reminded the Change Ambassadors, who he said were representatives of workers in their respective MDAs to be committed to the concept of performance management in light of the REDEEMED Agenda of Akeredolu administration as discussed at the last interactive meeting while also admonishing them to continue to be patient and exhibit understanding with the government at this critical period.

Williams Oni

Media Director,

Office of the HoS