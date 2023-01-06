Home NewsOndo State News Akeredolu Approves N523m For WAEC Fees
Akeredolu Approves N523m For WAEC Fees

PRESS RELEASE

The Ondo State Government has approved the payment of 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for students in public schools in the state.

A total sum of N523,948,400 was approved by the governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON.

This followed a memo sent to the governor by the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and signed by the Commissioner, Pastor Femi Agagu. The memo was dated December 29th, 2022.

In approving the memo, Governor Akeredolu instructed that the sum be “paid directly to WAEC to be receipted for”.

According to the memo, a total number of 28,946 students in Public Secondary Schools across the state will benefit from the gesture.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde said the gesture was part of the determination of the Akeredolu led administration to encourage education and ease the financial burden on parents.

“The Akeredolu led administration has continued to prioritise functional education in the state. Aside the reconstruction of public Primary Schools in the State, this administration has been committed to payment of WASSCE fees.

“This gesture will surely bring a great relief to Parents and Guardians across the state. Governor Akeredolu has unwavering belief that education is the key to a secured future.

“Again, this is a promise kept. It is in line with the REDEEMED Agenda of the Akeredolu led administration under which we have Educational Advancement and Human Development.” Olatunde said.

