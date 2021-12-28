The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has approved fund for the payment of the 2022 WASSCE registration fees for SS3 students in all Public Secondary Schools in the State.

The Ministry of Education, Science & Technology received Mr. Governor’s approval of a sum of N515, 000,000 ( Five Hundred and Fifteen Million Naira) to cover the registration fees for all eligible Candidates and WAEC Charges for all Public Secondary Schools across the State.

Commissioner for Education, Science & Technology, Olufemi Agagu FNIVS described the gesture as historic and thanked the Governor for his magnanimity.

Olufemi Agagu FNIVS said the gesture was borne out of Mr. Governor’s desire to uplift the standard of education in the state, as well as his resolve to assist indigent students in achieving their educational pursuit.

The Commissioner noted that the gesture would go a long way in ameliorating the burden of parents, and urged all stakeholders to support the Governor in his efforts at uplifting the standard of education in the State.

The Government, earlier this year approved and paid in full, the 2021 WASSCE registration fees for all SS3 students in Public Secondary Schools in the State.