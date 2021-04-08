In line with the policy of the present administration in Ondo State to prioritize the welfare of it’s workers, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the commencement of year 2021 promotion exercise for all Public Servants in the state.

The state Head of Service, Pastor Adeniran Adeyemo, who made this known while addressing Journalists in his office directed Officers from level 2 to 15 that are due for promotion in the year to adequately prepare for the exercise.

He explained that the exercise would involve the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT), therefore eligible Officers are to print out copies of their profile from the platform of Ondo State Service Improvement Programme (ODSIP) www.ondohrm.org created for the purpose of the promotion excercise and attached same to their credentials that would be presented at the promotion interview.

The Head of Service, who appreciated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for early approval of the excercise, said officers are to physically appear for the excercise with strict observance of the Covid-19 protocols.

He therefore advised all Public Servants to be focused, dedicated and diligent in discharge of their duties to reciprocate the kind gesture of the State Governor.

Williams Oni

Office of the HOS