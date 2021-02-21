The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of secretaries for the 18 local government areas of the State.

The appointments were part of the efforts to fortify local government administration in the State, and promote quality service delivery in the third tier government.

The list of the appointed secretaries includes:

FOLORUNSHO OMOGE, OSE; PASTOR TAYE ADAKO, OWO; ADEOLA HENRY, AKOKO SOUTH EAST;

4 JIDE OKEOWO, AKOKO SOUTH WEST;

AMUDA TAIRU ABIOLA, AKOKO NORTH EAST; TIAMIYU FATAI ATERE, AKOKO NORTH WEST; OLUBI EMMANUEL, AKURE NORTH; GBENGA FASUA, AKURE SOUTH; BAR. COLLINS AWOSEYE STEPHEN, IFEDORE; BAR. SMART OMOTADOWA, IDANRE; ADEOYE ADENIYI HENRY, ONDO EAST; ALH. BISARU OLUWOLE, ONDO WEST; BISI FASOGBON, ILEOLUJI/ OKEIGBO; TOSIN OBAMOYEGUN, ODIGBO; IKUEJAMONA JOHNSON, OKITIPUPA; BAYO SEGEDE, ILAJE; OLADIPUPO TEMENU, IRELE; BAR. EBIDAUBRA EBIGHA IWABI, ESE ODO.

Signed.

Engr. Ade Adetimehin

Chairman, Caretaker Committee,

Ondo APC