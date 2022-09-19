Akeredolu Appreciates Flurry Of Condolence Messages, Visits

PRESS STATEMENT

•Arrives Akure Today

The last few days have been most phenomenal for the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN. The grief associated with the loss of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace B. Akeredolu JP, notwithstanding, the Governor appreciates the flurry of messages and visits, especially those who visited the Kopindogba residence of his late mother in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The outpour of love wrapped in kind words, cheering messages, assured support as well as countless display of varied forms of solidarities during this period are heart-lifting. Governor Akeredolu, and his adorable wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu express their gratitude on behalf of the entire Akeredolu’s Family.

Governor Akeredolu however returns to Akure, the Ondo State capital today. He will be available to receive more sympathisers, friends and associates, who may wish to pay condolence visit at the Presidential Lodge, Government House Alagbaka , Akure.

Kindly note that the Governor will be available to receive visitors from Tuesday, September 20, 2022 between 12pm and 3pm.

Once again, Governor Akeredolu expresses his huge appreciation and depth of gratitude to all.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 19, 2022.