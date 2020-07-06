Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has announced the appointment of Temitayo Oluwatuyi as Secretary to the State Government.

The governor made this known during a press briefing at the government house Alagbaka.

Also during the press briefing, the governor disclosed that he has tested negative to covid_19. This is coming a week after he said to have tested positive for the virus.

Before his new appointment as the SSG, Hon Oluwatuyi was the state’s Commissioner for natural resources.

The appointment of the new SSG came few hours after the former occupant, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde (Abena) resigned his appointment.