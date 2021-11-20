Press Statement

Ondo State Governor and Visitor to the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, approved the appointment of Professor Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The appointment takes effect from 23rd Febuary, 2022.

The Governor’s approval of the appointment is in accordance with the powers conferred on him as Visitor to the University in line with the First Schedule, Paragraph 3 (1) and (9) of the Law that established the University.

The appointment also followed Recommendations and Reports of the University’s Joint Council/Senate Selection Board.

While congratulating Prof. Ologunorisa, Governor Akeredolu charged him to use his wealth of experience to develop the University.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

November 19, 2021.